Soft & Gentle Orange & White Ginger Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
- Skin balance & protect: Strength through kindness promise
- Bringing you 48hr protection to keep you dry, feeling fresh & confident. A beautiful fine fragrance that is suitable for even sensitive skin, infused with organic oils to help provide that lovely soft feeling to your skin.
- What's more? We are vegan-friendly.
- What is in me?
- Conditioning Agents
- Organic Coconut & Jojoba Oils, Prebiotic, Allantoin - A combination of conditioning ingredients to help soothe, soften and balance your skin.
- Emollients & Solvents
- Isopropyl Myristate, Isopropyl Palmitate, C12-C15 Alkyl Benzoate - Solvent and emollient blend to disperse ingredients and help to make your skin feel soft and silky.
- Parfum - A heavenly smelling fragrance made from the finest ingredients.
- Anti-Perspirant Active
- Aluminium Chlorohydrate - Our key active ingredients to help reduce your perspiration so that you feel dry.
- Propellants
- Butane, Isobutane, Propane - A gas that gets the product out of the can, giving a fine, dry spray.
- Stabilising Agents
- Disteardimonium Hectorite Propylene Carbonate - Help to control the stability of the product's formulation.
- 48hr sweat & odour protection
- Anti-white marks
- No alcohol
- With organic oils
- Skin balance & protect
- Skin Health Alliance - dermatologically approved
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Isopropyl Myristate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Parfum, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Allantoin, Inulin, Propylene Carbonate, Fructose, Limonene, Citral
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Shake well, hold upright 15cm from your underarm before spraying. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes or on irritated or broken skin. Stop if irritation occurs.
Warnings
- DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL.
- Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Do no spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
- USE ONLY AS DIRECTED.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- Karium Ltd,
- PO Box 531,
- TW3 9LX,
- UK.
Return to
- Karium Ltd,
- PO Box 531,
- TW3 9LX,
- UK.
- Email: consumercare@karium.com
- Phone: +44 (0) 208 538 1255
- www.softandgentle.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
