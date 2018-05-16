Product Description
- DOUBLEBASE FLARE RELIEF EMOLLIENT 500G
- - Dual action emollient and steroid-free anti-inflammatory
- - Helps treat and prevent flare ups
- - Free from steroids, SLS, parabens, fragrances, colourings and MI preservatives
- - Easily absorbed
- - For daily use
- A highly moisturising, anti-inflammatory emollient to help repair the skin barrier and treat dry skin conditions prone to flare ups, including mild to moderate dermatitis, eczema and psoriasis. From Diomed Developments, a family company with over 55 years' experience in providing prescription solutions for dermatological conditions, Doublebase Diomed Flare Relief Emollient is a unique, dual-action moisturising and anti-inflammatory daily treatment for dry skin prone to flare ups. Containing nicotinamide, a vitamin B derivative with proven anti-inflammatory properties, this clinically effective formulation has been specially designed to reduce redness and inflammation and does not contain any steroids. Doublebase Diomed Flare Relief Emollient locks in moisture and helps to repair the skin's protective barrier, relieve ongoing dry skin conditions and manage flare ups associated with eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis.
- Dual action, steroid-free emollient with an added anti-inflammatory
- Helps prevent flare ups and reduce redness
- Widely prescribed formula
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Carbomer, Glycerol, Isopropyl Myristate, Liquid Paraffin, Nicotinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbitan Laurate, Trolamine, Purified Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for children 1+
- For daily use by adults, children and infants over 1 year old.
- Directions:
- Read and retain the package leaflet before use.
- Before use, turn the top of the pump dispenser in the direction of the open arrow to unlock it.
- The same instructions apply to all age groups.
- Gently smooth over and around all dry and/or inflamed areas three times daily or as often as required.
Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- Do not use in cases of known sensitivity to any of the ingredients. Keep away from the eyes. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. For use on the skin only.
- Fire Hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames. Clothing and bedding with this product dried on them can catch fire easily.
Name and address
- Diomed Developments Ltd,
- Hitchin,
- Herts,
- SG4 7QR,
- UK.
Distributor address
- DDD Ltd,
- Watford,
- Herts,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK.
Return to
- DDD Ltd,
- Watford,
- Herts,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK.
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
500g ℮
Safety information
Do not use in cases of known sensitivity to any of the ingredients. Keep away from the eyes. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. For use on the skin only. Fire Hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames. Clothing and bedding with this product dried on them can catch fire easily.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020