Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme 40G

£ 0.60
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Flavour Candy with Cookie Bits
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate Flavour Candy (85%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil and/or Shea Oil and/or Sunflower Oil), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476) from Castor Bean Oil); Artificial Flavour (Vanillin)], Cookies (15%) [Wheat Flour (Gluten), Sugar, Low Erucic Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin (E322)), Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate (E500ii)), Cocoa Mass, Artificial Flavour (Vanillin)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Almonds, and Hazelnuts

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in Malaysia

Name and address

  • Hershey Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (1025659-U),
  • No. 1, Jalan Kargo 3,
  • Senai Airport City,
  • 81400 Senai,
  • Johor,
  • Malaysia.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Questions or Comments?
  • www.askhershey.com
  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2191 kJ/524 Kcal
Fat 28 g
of which saturated fat16 g
Carbohydrate 63 g
of which sugar48 g
Protein 6,0 g
Salt 0,33 g

