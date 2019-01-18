Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme 40G
Offer
Product Description
- White Chocolate Flavour Candy with Cookie Bits
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavour Candy (85%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil and/or Shea Oil and/or Sunflower Oil), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476) from Castor Bean Oil); Artificial Flavour (Vanillin)], Cookies (15%) [Wheat Flour (Gluten), Sugar, Low Erucic Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin (E322)), Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate (E500ii)), Cocoa Mass, Artificial Flavour (Vanillin)]
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Almonds, and Hazelnuts
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in Malaysia
Name and address
- Hershey Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (1025659-U),
- No. 1, Jalan Kargo 3,
- Senai Airport City,
- 81400 Senai,
- Johor,
- Malaysia.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Questions or Comments?
- www.askhershey.com
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2191 kJ/524 Kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|of which saturated fat
|16 g
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|of which sugar
|48 g
|Protein
|6,0 g
|Salt
|0,33 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019