Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Poppin' Popcorn Ice Cream 465Ml
Product Description
- Buttery brown sugar ice cream with sweet and salty caramel swirl (8%) and chocolatey popcorn pieces (6%)
- Try saying the words Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Poppin' Popcorn angrily… can’t do it, can ya? That’s because this flavour is the happiest, popcorneyest, caramellyest, brown sugaryest little flavour we’ve ever created. And for all the right light reasons.
- With less fat and fewer calories than our regular ice creams, this flavour is like napping on a cloud, yet, still tooootally chunky. Convinced yet? Do we need to mention the popcorn again? Or the naps? We don’t think light has ever tasted this right, so do not miss this popportunity people!
- Whether you’re a chunk lover or a swirl fiend, light Moo-phoria flavours are chock-a-block full of everything you love about Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. With plenty of chunks, an abundance of swirls, and miraculously less fat and fewer calories than regular ice cream, they’re the whole euphoric package.
- Light Ben & Jerry's Poppin’ Popcorn Moo-phoria ice cream is made with Fairtrade certified cocoa and vanilla, plus eggs from free-range hens. Our tubs are made with responsibly sourced materials, so you can feel good about every spoonful.
- A Moo-phoric frozen dessert with no more than 160 calories per serving. Fewer calories and less fat than regular ice cream means it’s now even sweeter to dig into a bowl of your favourite sweet treat.
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Poppin' Popcorn ice cream tub
- Buttery brown sugar ice cream dessert packed with chocolatey popcorn chunks, plus sweet & salty caramel swirls
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Ben & Jerry’s ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients:Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, soluble corn fibre, cream (MILK), water, fructose, free range EGG yolk, glucose syrup, vegetable oils (coconut, rapeseed), brown sugar, butter (MILK), salt, popped corn, stabilisers (guar gum, pectin, locust bean gum), fat-reduced cocoa powder, molasses, emulsifier (SOY lecithins), vanilla extract, starch, natural flavouring. May contain nuts and peanuts. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 34F%, excluding water and dairy. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing Contains Egg, Soy and Milk. May contain Peanuts and Nuts. Free from Alcohol. Suitable for Vegetarians Certified Kosher and Halal. Free from Irradation and meat
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Netherlands
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
465 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|827 kJ
|480 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|197 kcal
|114 kcal
|Fat (g)
|7.9 g
|4.6 g
|of which saturates (g)
|5.5 g
|3.2 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|25 g
|14 g
|of which sugars (g)
|21 g
|12 g
|Protein (g)
|3.3 g
|1.9 g
|Salt (g)
|0.31 g
|0.18 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
