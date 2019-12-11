By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
J20 Orange & Cranberry Juice Drink 6X275ml

J20 Orange & Cranberry Juice Drink 6X275ml
£ 3.00
£0.18/100ml

Offer

Per 275ml:
  • Energy187kJ 44kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 68kJ/16kcal

Product Description

  • Orange and Cranberry Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Pack size: 1.65l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 20%, Cranberry 5%), Sugar, Natural Orange and Cranberry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well & serve chilled.

Number of uses

275ml bottle = 1 serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Engagement team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1 800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 68kJ/16kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 3.3g
of which sugars 3.3g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

