Carlsberg Pilsner 10X440ml Can

Carlsberg Pilsner 10X440ml Can
£ 9.00
£2.05/litre

Product Description

  • Lager
  • Carlsberg Danish Lager Beer is a 3.8% ABV Pilsner. Our new brew has a fuller mouthfeel, greater smoothness and depth of flavour, with crisp bitterness and a distinctive hop aroma.
  • We Danes love to share, it's in our nature. That's why at Carlsberg we've been exporting our finest beer since 1869.
  • Carlsberg Danish Lager is best served chilled in our Pilsner glass, which has been designed specifically to enhance your enjoyment of our beer. For the perfect serve, ensure the outside of the glass is clean and dry. Hold the glass at 45 degrees and then pour to three quarters' full, before slowly straightening, developing the head as you top up.
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Hops, Hop Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • The new Carlsberg Danish Pilsner has a fuller mouthfeel, greater smoothness and depth of flavour, with malty notes, crisp bitterness and a distinctive hop aroma

ABV

3.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in the UK using a Danish recipe & yeast. Canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served cold 6°c
  • 1. Turn onto side so that perforated opening is on the top of pack
  • 2. Press down where indicated
  • 3. Pull panel forward to carefully dispense first can
  • 4. Remove panel by tearing along the perforation

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline 03457 585685
  • www.carlsberg.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 155kJ/37kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates2.7g
of which Sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

