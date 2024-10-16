By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 24 X 16G

image 1 of Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 24 X 16G

Product Description

  • Cheese Flavour Potato Snack
  • 'Curly little things, Quavers, and no two are the same. Some twistier. Some that wrap around your tongue, but they're all crunchy and melty, and pleasingly cheesy. So go on pop one in your mouth...
  • There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
  • French Fries, Wotsits, Squares, Monster Munch
  • 86 kcal 360 kJ per pack
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 384g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeThey are best when consumed immediately after opening.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

24 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 16g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 360 kJ2245 kJ
-86 kcal (4%*)536 kcal
Fat 4.9 g (7%*)30.8 g
of which saturates 0.4 g (2%*)2.7 g
Carbohydrate 9.9 g62.1 g
of which sugars 0.4 g (1%*)2.7 g
Fibre 0.2 g1.2 g
Protein 0.4 g2.5 g
Salt 0.34 g (6%*)2.14 g
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

