Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 24 X 16G

- Energy360kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.4g1%
- Salt0.34g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 360 kJ
Product Description
- Cheese Flavour Potato Snack
- 'Curly little things, Quavers, and no two are the same. Some twistier. Some that wrap around your tongue, but they're all crunchy and melty, and pleasingly cheesy. So go on pop one in your mouth...
- 86 kcal 360 kJ per pack
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 384g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeThey are best when consumed immediately after opening.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
24 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 16g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|360 kJ
|2245 kJ
|-
|86 kcal (4%*)
|536 kcal
|Fat
|4.9 g (7%*)
|30.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g (2%*)
|2.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9 g
|62.1 g
|of which sugars
|0.4 g (1%*)
|2.7 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|1.2 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.34 g (6%*)
|2.14 g
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
