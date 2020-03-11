Dove Advance Clean Touch Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
- The best anti-perspirants nourish the skin as well as keeping underarms dry. With Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol, you get softer, smoother and more even toned underarms in 2 weeks. Add it to your beauty routine to enjoy protection against underarm wetness for up to 48 hours. Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch accelerates underarm skin's natural ability to recover from irritation to return to its best condition. Our unique formula with Vitamin B3 works in perfect harmony with your delicate skin to help restore its natural tone, and the 0% alcohol formula is caring on skin. Designed to give you protection against sweat and body odour that you can rely on, and the care your skin needs, this anti-perspirant deodorant spray for women is a perfect solution for stressful days when you're sweating a lot, providing protection against sweat and body odour. For the best protection from sweat marks and irritation, make sure your underarms are dry and cool after showering. Give the aerosol a good shake before using to evenly mix the ingredients and get all the benefits. For even coverage, hold your arm above your head and spray one underarm at a time for a couple of seconds each, holding the can 15 cm from your underarms. Enjoy the nourishing protection for your underarms.
- Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol provides up to 48-hour protection against sweat and odour whilst providing superior skin care
- Enriched with Vitamin B3, this alcohol-free aerosol helps to restore your natural skin tone in 2 weeks
- Our anti-perspirant contains effective skin care ingredients found in many face care products to address underarm skin issues such as uneven skin tone caused by irritation
- This deodorant for women accelerates underarm skin's natural ability to recover from irritation to return to its best condition in just 2 weeks
- An effective anti-perspirant that leaves your underarms feeling fresh, smooth and even more beautiful
- Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch has a fresh fragrance, leaving you feeling clean all day long
- Pack size: 200ML
Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Disteardimonium Hectorite, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Niacinamide
Italy
- LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
200 ℮
