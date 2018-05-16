By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sacla Whole Cherry Tomato & Burrata Pasta Sauce 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sacla Whole Cherry Tomato & Burrata Pasta Sauce 350G
£ 2.50
£0.71/100g

New

Product Description

  • Whole Cherry Tomato and Burrata Cheese Pasta Sauce.
  • Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
  • Pecorino lover? Parmesan fan? Mozzarella devotee? Now get on board with burrata. From Puglia, the region right on the heel of Italy, it's an Italian cheese, like mozzarella, but with a very creamy inside.
  • And, as the name suggests, we've paired it with whole, yes whole, cherry tomatoes for a super sweet Tomato And Burrata Pasta Sauce. It's divine simply paired with pasta and parmesan. Make your meal extra special with a fresh egg pasta.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (Diced Tomato, Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice), Cherry Tomatoes (16%), Burrata (4%) (Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk)), Sunflower Seed Oil, Cornflour, Basil, Salt, Whipping Cream (Milk), Garlic, Natural Flavourings, Grana Padano PDO Cheese (Milk), Egg), Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Black Pepper, Dried Oregano

Allergy Information

  • We use Nuts in our factory

Storage

Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Product may naturally separate in jar. Shake well before use.

Warnings

  • If safety button on cap is up do not use.

Name and address

  • Sacla UK Ltd,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Return to

  • Sacla UK Ltd,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 250kJ/60kcal
Fat 2.3g
of which Saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate 7.0g
of which Sugars 4.0g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 2.3g
Salt 0.70g

Safety information

View more safety information

If safety button on cap is up do not use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here