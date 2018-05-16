Sacla Whole Cherry Tomato & Burrata Pasta Sauce 350G
New
Product Description
- Whole Cherry Tomato and Burrata Cheese Pasta Sauce.
- Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
- Pecorino lover? Parmesan fan? Mozzarella devotee? Now get on board with burrata. From Puglia, the region right on the heel of Italy, it's an Italian cheese, like mozzarella, but with a very creamy inside.
- And, as the name suggests, we've paired it with whole, yes whole, cherry tomatoes for a super sweet Tomato And Burrata Pasta Sauce. It's divine simply paired with pasta and parmesan. Make your meal extra special with a fresh egg pasta.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (Diced Tomato, Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice), Cherry Tomatoes (16%), Burrata (4%) (Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk)), Sunflower Seed Oil, Cornflour, Basil, Salt, Whipping Cream (Milk), Garlic, Natural Flavourings, Grana Padano PDO Cheese (Milk), Egg), Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Black Pepper, Dried Oregano
Allergy Information
- We use Nuts in our factory
Storage
Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Product may naturally separate in jar. Shake well before use.
Warnings
- If safety button on cap is up do not use.
Name and address
- Sacla UK Ltd,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|250kJ/60kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|of which Saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|of which Sugars
|4.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.70g
Safety information
If safety button on cap is up do not use.
