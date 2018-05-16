Gillette Skin Guard Sensitive Razor Men 11 Refill Blade
- Gillette SkinGuard Sensitive is Gillette's first razor specifically designed for men with sensitive skin and razor bumps. Its unique SkinGuard is positioned between the blades to shave hair and guard skin. It works to minimise tug and pull and cut hair at skin level, preventing irritation and ingrown hairs. Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
- Men's Razor designed to stop irritation
- Raises blades to minimise skin contact
- Clinically proven for sensitive skin
- Shields skin from irritation with lubrication
- Fits all SkinGuard Sensitive and Fusion blade refills
PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol
