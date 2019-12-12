By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moma Porridge Cacao & Hazelnut Pot 65G

Moma Porridge Cacao & Hazelnut Pot 65G
Product Description

  • Instant oat porridge with cacao and hazelnuts
  • A good breakfast gives children the energy they need for a productive morning at school. If you know a school breakfast club that would appreciate complimentary MOMA porridge then we'd love to help.
  • Head to momafoods.co.uk/breakfastclubs for more details.
  • Terms & conditions apply.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Beta-Glucan*
  • *Did you know? Oat beta-glucan has been shown to contribute to maintaining normal blood cholesterol, which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. This MOMA porridge pot contains 1.3g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 44% of the suggested daily amount.
  • I started MOMA because I think we all deserve a quality breakfast. We sold our first oats from a stall (made from a converted filing cabinet) in Waterloo Station and haven't looked back. Breakfast is literally about 'breaking the fast' after a night's sleep. It's so important. It kick starts your day and gives you the boost you need to fuel you through your morning. We make our porridge the way it should be - using the perfect blend of wholegrain oats to give a creamy yet chunky texture, and a delicious taste.
  • Enjoy,
  • Tom
  • British Jumbo Oats
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 65g
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (55%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dates (Dates, Rice Flour), Roasted Ground Hazelnuts (9%), Coconut Sugar, Cacao Powder (4%)

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before see base of pot.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Remove lid and add boiling water to fill line.
  • The level will drop but don't refill.
  • 2 Give it a good stir and pop the lid back on.
  • 3 Wait 3 - 5 minutes for your oats to cook. Time will vary depending on how you like it - it's an art not a science!
  • Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.
  • momafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 65g
Energy 1579kJ1026kJ
-375kcal244kcal
Fat 9.7g6.3g
of which saturates 1.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate 55.5g36.1g
of which sugars 21.7g14.1g
Fibre 7.7g5.0g
Protein 14.3g9.3g
Salt 0.22g0.14g

