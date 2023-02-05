Ogx Argan Oil Of Morocco Shine Heat Protect Spray 177Ml

Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately. Keep away from children.

Spray on damp hair from roots to ends. Comb through, blow dry and style as usual.

Introducing the styling range from OGX! A new way of styling and protecting your hair has arrived, thanks to our unique blend of nature-inspired ingredients and signature scent from our iconic shampoos and conditioners. The OGX Shine+ Argan Oil of Morocco Heat Protect Spray protects hair against damage from daily blow-drying, straightening and curling. A precious replenishing blend with Argan Oil of Morocco helps to defend hair from heat whilst cutting blow-dry time and enhancing shine. Hair is left primed, protected, super shiny and silky smooth. Enjoy every day effortless styling and healthy-looking hair that smells amazing.

