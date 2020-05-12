Product Description
- T-Zone Australian Pink Clay Mask 125ml
- T-Zone Australian Pink Clay Mask is enriched with brightening Kakadu Plum Extract and Vitamin C, hydrating Aloe, soothing Witch Hazel, skin clearing Rosemary, and nourishing Vitamins A & E, to help tighten pores, detoxify and brighten in 15 minutes.
- Brightening & detoxifying
- Vegan & cruelty free
- Dermatologically tested
- For all skin types
- Pack size: 125ML
Aqua/Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Bentonite, Montmorillonite, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77891/Tatanium Dioxide, Illite, Allantoin, Ethylhexylglycerin, CI 77491/Iron Oxides, Parfum/Fragrance, Disodium EDTA, Terminalia Ferdinandiana (Kakadu) Seed Oil, CI 77499/Iron Oxides, Silica, Citral, Mica, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Retinol, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Lactic Acid, Epilobium Fleischeri, Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Citric Acid
Made in UK
- Cleanse your face and pat dry. Apply an even layer avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 15 minutes or until completely dry. Gently wash off with warm water. Use two or three times a week.
- For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not use on skin that is irritated, broken or sunburned. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.
- Made for:
- Brodie & Stone,
- International Orwell House,
- 16-18 Berners Street,
- London,
- W1T 3LN,
125ml ℮
