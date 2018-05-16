Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam 200Ml

Product Description
- Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam
- Sand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image. Experience a sun-kissed Australian tan every time with Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam. Enriched with Argan Oil and infused with the scent of coconut, this hydrating self-tanning foam will develop into a golden tan that is touch dry in seconds.
- The Australian tan
- Salon quality
- Coconut scent
- Australian made
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, Polysorbate 20, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Oleth-20, Pentylene Glycol, Erythrulose, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Argania Spinosa Kernel (Argan) Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Parfum, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Tocopheryl Acetate, Coumarin, FD&C Red No.4 (CI 14700), FD&C Yellow No.5 (CI 19140), FD&C Blue No.1 (CI 42090)
Storage
Store below 86°F (30°C).
Produce of
Made in Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1 For an even streak free tan, ensure your skin is clean, exfoliated and free of any moisturisers.
- Step 2 Pump foam applicator firmly and apply Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam liberally to a tanning mitt before using a long sweeping motion to legs, arms and body. Use remaining residue on tanning mitt for face, elbows and knees.
- Step 3 Wait until touch dry before dressing.
- Conveniently requires no wash off. Leave foam on skin for at least 6 hours.
Warnings
- WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
- Carry out a patch test 24 hours before use. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching. Do not apply to damaged or inflamed skin. Keep away from eyes. If material accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists.
Distributor address
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU14 7NA,
- UK.
Return to
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU14 7NA,
- UK.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. Carry out a patch test 24 hours before use. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching. Do not apply to damaged or inflamed skin. Keep away from eyes. If material accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020