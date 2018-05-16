Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel 250Ml

- Maybe you're a morning person or a night owl. It doesn't matter - no one wakes up their perfect self. Lynx Ice Chill Body Wash is the answer. It's epically fresh fragrance of iced lemon and mint provides instant refreshment that just keeps going. We can't promise it will make getting out of bed easier, but it will give you the best shower you've ever had. The fresh fragrance of Lynx shower gel doesn't just deep clean your skin, it cleans your soul. It refreshes your mind, so you start your day right. Lather up with frozen lemon and iced mint, and let its menthol magic transform you into your most chill self. But what if you're a busy person that doesn't have time in the mornings? Don't worry, we got you. Lynx body wash isn't just a body wash. It's also a face wash. A body and face wash... that you can also use on your hair. That's right: 3 in 1 baby! A dermatologically tested triple-threat that helps you smell fresh for up to 8 hours. Possibly the best body wash for men the world has ever known. It puts the care back into men's skin care. We’ve also got you covered after a shower with our full range of Lynx products from the Ice Chill range, including antiperspirant, body spray, and roll on.
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Wash leaves you smelling of iced mint and lemon
- Our men's shower gel keeps you fresh for up to 8 hours
- Lynx hair, face and body wash keeps you so fresh, you could move in with your auntie and uncle in Bel Air
- Lather up with our refreshing shower gel and rinse off - you've just showered yourself chill
- This shower gel for men has been dermatologically tested
- Try other epically fresh products from the Lynx Ice Chill range, including the body spray, roll on, and antiperspirant
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A)/Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate(B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Menthol, Disodium EDTA, Lippia Citriodora Flower/Leaf/Stem Water, PPG-6, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 42090
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Squeeze out gel. Lather on body. Rinse off. Be clean. Smell freshhhh.
Warnings
- Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
250 ℮
Safety information
