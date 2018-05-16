Nivea Ntrly Good Organic Grn/T Milky Face Cleanser

Product Description
NIVEA Naturally Good Milky Face Cleanser – Discover Naturally Beautiful Radiant Skin
NIVEA Naturally Good Milky Cleanser with 99% of natural origin ingredients* gives you the power of nature every time you cleanse. The caring formula cleanses deeply and effective removes make-up, even stubborn waterproof make-up and mascara. The caring formula with Organic Green Tea moisturises the skin to help keep its natural moisture balance and is especially gentle on eye lashes. Dermatologically & Ophthalmologically approved
Product benefits:
• Cleanses deeply and removes impurities
• Effectively removes waterproof make-up and mascara
• Gentle formula with Green Tea
• Gentle on eyelashes
* Ingredients sourced from nature retaining greater than 50% of their molecular structure (natural state) after being processed, including water.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Brassica Campestris Seed Oil, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Xanthan Gum, Glyceryl Caprylate, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Decylene Glycol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
Net Contents
200ml ℮
