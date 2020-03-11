Dove Advanced Care Calming Blossom Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
- The best anti-perspirants nourish the skin as well as keeping underarms dry. With Dove Advanced Care Calming Blossom Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol, you get visibly softer and smoother and more even underarms in 2 weeks. Add it to your daily beauty routine to enjoy protection against sweat for up to 48 hours whilst caring for your delicate underarm skin. Dove Advanced Care Calming Blossom accelerates underarm skin's natural ability to recover from irritation to return to its best condition. Our unique formula with Omega 6 works in perfect harmony with your delicate skin to provide essential nourishment to smoothen the look of your skin's surface, while the 0% alcohol formula is caring on skin. Designed to give you protection against sweat and odour that you can rely on, and the care your skin needs, this anti-perspirant deodorant spray for women is a perfect solution for stressful days and excessive sweating, providing protection against underarm wetness and body odour. For the best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation, make sure your underarms are dry and cool after showering. Shake the can well to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients as they can settle between each use. Hold it 15 cm away from your underarms and spray each one for around two seconds. Repeat the process on the other underarm. Enjoy the nourishing protection for your underarms.
- Dove Advanced Care Calming Blossom Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol provides up to 48-hour protection against sweat and odour whilst providing care for your underarm skin
- Enriched with Omega 6, this alcohol-free aerosol provides essential nourishment to smoothen the look of your skin's surface, leaving it visibly smoother and more even in just two weeks
- Contains effective skin care ingredients found in many face care products to address underarm skin issues such as bumpy, uneven skin texture caused by irritation
- This deodorant for women accelerates underarm skin's natural ability to recover from irritation to return to its best condition
- An effective anti-perspirant that leaves your underarms feeling fresh, smooth and even more beautiful
- Dove Advanced Care Calming Blossom Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol has an elegant floral scent, leaving you feeling fresh all day long
- Pack size: 200ML
Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Disteardimonium Hectorite, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Niacinamide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Italy
- LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
200 ℮
