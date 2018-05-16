Nip Plus Fab Purify Salicylic Fix Gel Cleanser
Product Description
- NIP + FAB PURIFY SALICYLIC FIX GEL CLNSR 145G
- A foaming salicylic gel wash infused with vitamin e to cleanse congested skin without leaving skin feeling stripped or dried out.
- Salicylic acid - purifies congested skin leaving it feeling fresh and revitalised
- Allantoin - provides a barrier of moisture to the skin's surface
- Niacinamide - to support in the control of the production of sebum
- Purifying salicylic gel cleanser with moisturising properties to nourish and clarify the skin
- Pack size: 145ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidoprophyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Salicylic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Coconut Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Allantoin, Disodium EDTA, Niacinamide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propanediol, Nucifera Flower Extract, Nymphaea Coerulea Flower Extract, CI 17200 (Red 33)
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Gently massage into damp skin, avoiding the delicate eye area. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.
Warnings
- Cautions: Patch test before use. Avoid eye contact, if contact occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Discontinue use it irritation occurs. Do not use on irritated skin. Only use in the evening. Use SPF protection when using this product. Do not use on children under 3 years old.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
Net Contents
145ml ℮
Safety information
Cautions: Patch test before use. Avoid eye contact, if contact occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Discontinue use it irritation occurs. Do not use on irritated skin. Only use in the evening. Use SPF protection when using this product. Do not use on children under 3 years old.
