T. Plant Chef 6 Herby Bangers 300g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results grill.

Remove all packaging.

Cooking instructions given are for 2 meat free bangers.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Pre-heat grill and wire rack to a medium heat.

Place meat free bangers onto the wire rack and cook for 14-16 minutes, turning occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: Pre-heat oven and baking tray.

Place on the baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 16 minutes, turning occasionally.

200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 16 mins

