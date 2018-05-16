By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T. Plant Chef 6 Herby Bangers 300g

T. Plant Chef 6 Herby Bangers 300g
£ 1.75
£0.58/100g
2 bangers
  • Energy653kJ 157kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned meat free sausages made with rehydrated textured soya protein.
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • 100% plant based
  • Seasoned soya blended with rosemary and onion
  • High protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300g
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (58%), Onion Purée, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Red Onion Powder, Kibbled Red Onion, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Rosemary, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Ginger, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results grill.
Remove all packaging.
Cooking instructions given are for 2 meat free bangers.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill and wire rack to a medium heat.
Place meat free bangers onto the wire rack and cook for 14-16 minutes, turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven and baking tray.
Place on the baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 16 minutes, turning occasionally.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 16 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen grilled according to instructions per 100gWhen grilled according to instructions 2 bangers (91g**)% RI*
Energy 715kJ / 171kcal653kJ / 157kcal8%
Fat 8.5g7.8g11%
of which saturates 0.9g0.8g4%
Carbohydrate 4.0g3.7g
of which sugars 2.0g1.8g2%
Fibre 5.6g5.1g
Protein 16.9g15.4g
Salt 1.3g1.2g20%
Pack contains 3 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
**When grilled according to instructions 300g typically weighs 274g---

