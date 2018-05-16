T. Plant Chef 6 Herby Bangers 300g

- Energy653kJ 157kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 171kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned meat free sausages made with rehydrated textured soya protein.
- The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- D. Sarno
- 100% plant based
- Seasoned soya blended with rosemary and onion
- High protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (58%), Onion Purée, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Red Onion Powder, Kibbled Red Onion, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Rosemary, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Ginger, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results grill.
Remove all packaging.
Cooking instructions given are for 2 meat free bangers.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill and wire rack to a medium heat.
Place meat free bangers onto the wire rack and cook for 14-16 minutes, turning occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven and baking tray.
Place on the baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 16 minutes, turning occasionally.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 16 mins
Preparation and Usage
- Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When grilled according to instructions per 100g
|When grilled according to instructions 2 bangers (91g**)
|% RI*
|Energy
|715kJ / 171kcal
|653kJ / 157kcal
|8%
|Fat
|8.5g
|7.8g
|11%
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.8g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|3.7g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|1.8g
|2%
|Fibre
|5.6g
|5.1g
|Protein
|16.9g
|15.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.2g
|20%
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**When grilled according to instructions 300g typically weighs 274g
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020