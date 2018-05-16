Nip Plus Fab Purify Salicylic Fix Lotion 100Ml

Product Description
- NIP + FAB PURIFY SALICYLIC FIX LOTION 100ML
- Blend of acids and potent actives to help maintain clear, blemish free skin. Helps prevent breakouts by reducing spot causing excessive sebum production without stripping the skin and also lessens skin inflammation.
- Salicylic acid to act on breakouts
- Lotus flower extracts to support reduction in oil production
- Witch hazel to close the pores
- Powerful tonic with salicylic acid and lotus flower extracts to attack breakouts
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Polysorbate 20, Hamamelis Virginiana (with Hazel) Water, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Salicylic Acid, Propanediol, Alcohol, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Allantoin, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Salicylate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Nymphaea Coerulea Flower Extract
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: After cleansing, gently sweep over entire face + neck with a cotton pad. Apply as a specialist treatment 3-4 times a week.
Warnings
- Cautions: Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with lukewarm water.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
Return to
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
- www.nipandfab.com
Net Contents
100mg ℮
Safety information
Cautions: Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with lukewarm water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020