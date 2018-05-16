Aptamil Multigrain Banana & Berry Cereal 200G

Product Description
- Multigrain cereals with milk, banana, berries & apple, GOS/FOS and added vitamins & minerals.
- If you want to find out more about our recipes, please go to www.aptaclub.co.uk
- Our Unique Blend of Ingredients
- With our blend of galacto- and fructo-oligosaccharides.
- To support normal cognitive development.
- Vitamin D for normal development of bones.
- Our Unique range of cereals is developed to introduce delicious tastes and varied textures as your baby progresses
- Aptamil Creamed Banana Porridge 4-6+ months
- Aptamil Multigrain & Apple Cereal 7+ months
- Aptamil Multigrain & Fruit Muesli 10+ months
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life
- Our unique blend
- Just add water
- Exploring textures
- Delicious wholegrains
- No added sugar or salt - contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 200G
- Vitamin D for normal development of bones
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Milled Cereals (36%) (Wholegrain Wheat (32%), Rye, Wholegrain Oat (1%), Wholegrain Spelt (1%), Wholegrain Millet (1%), Rice, Buckwheat), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)), Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Banana Flakes (5%), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk) (4%), Berry Flakes (3%) (Dehydrated Blueberry, Dehydrated Blackberry), Apple Powder (2%), Minerals (Calcium, Iron, Iodine), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) (0.3%), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin D3, Thiamin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats, Rye, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Please store this product in a cool dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing your baby's feed:
- Using a clean bowl and feeding spoon...
- Mix 1 spoonful of cereal with...
- 2 spoonfuls of warm, previously boiled water and stir.
- If serving warm, check temperature before feeding.
- As your baby's appetite grows, use a larger spoon to make a bigger serving.
- This is only a guide, if you want to alter the consistency, add more or less water as required. Let your little one's appetite lead the way.
- Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
Number of uses
Approximately eight 25g portions in this pack
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Important
- Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding.
- Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g dry products
|per portion1
|Units
|%LRV† per portion
|Energy
|1716
|429
|kJ
|-
|408
|102
|kcal
|Fat
|12
|2.9
|g
|saturates
|4.7
|1.2
|g
|Carbohydrate
|56
|14
|g
|sugars*
|28
|6.9
|g
|Fibre
|8.2
|2.0
|g
|Protein
|16
|4.0
|g
|Salt*
|0.28
|0.07
|g
|Vitamin A
|420
|105
|µg
|26 %
|Vitamin D3
|6.5
|1.6
|µg
|16 %
|Vitamin C
|41
|10
|mg
|40 %
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.1
|0.28
|mg
|56 %
|Calcium
|529
|132
|mg
|33 %
|Iron
|8.9
|2.2
|mg
|37 %
|Iodine
|97.0
|24.0
|µg
|34 %
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 Based on a 25g serving of cereal made with 75ml of water as part of a varied, balanced diet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|* No added sugar or salt. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
|-
|-
|† LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
