Organix Cheese & Onion Gruffalo Claws 4X15g

Product Description
- Baked corn snack coated with cheese and onion
- Our cheese & onion Gruffalo claws are made from baked corn and coated with cheese and onion.
- Made from corn, with no added salt, we simply bake them so they're crunchy, munchy and deliciously tasty, the perfect toddler snack for little monsters!
- Fuel their wonder.
- Delicious puffs to explore and inspire imaginative play
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Corn 80.0%, Sunflower Oil 10.0%, Cheese Powder (<strong>Milk</strong>) 8.0% [Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) 50%, Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong> Powder 50%], Onion Powder (contains Rice Flour) 2.0%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no organic certification.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made under organic standards in the Netherlands
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Name and address
- Made exclusively for:
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Return to
- We're here to help:
- 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
- Freepost, Organix.
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
4 x 15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (1/2 a bag)
|Energy
|1838kJ/437kcal
|138kJ/33kcal
|Fat
|14g
|1.0g
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|9.8g
|0.7g
|Sodium
|0.05g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|0.12g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|0.60mg
|0.045mg
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
