Wicked Kitchen Sage, Onion & Garlic Seasoning 36G

Fabulous scoff from a great new company.
A brilliant seasoning.Have not yet got to its full potentials yet,but it can obviously prove its worth in a number of uses. Wicked Kitchen is destined to become a leader in vegan fare according to what has been tried do far,so am slowly working my way through what is on offer.Soon the Asian BBQ sauce which has very positive reviews,and the white berry sticks ice cream is amazing.Having adopted the vegan persuasion somewhat over 2 years ago,I have never before in life (age 69) enjoyed food so much,and all the best of it is supplied by Tesco.
My favourite blend of herbs! I hope this is never
My favourite blend of herbs! I hope this is never discontinued!
Lovely seasoning
It is very nice added to many dishes, I like on home made chips in particular. I nearly couldn't find it this time, as the search for "sage" didn't bring it up.
Delcious
So much better than expected and bursting with flavour. The sage and onion are perfectly balanced and even using a little bit really adds something to a dish. You don’t need much to be able to taste it either, a perfect seasoning for any meat replacement product or even for meat eaters to use on meat or in any dish you fancy.
great product, my daughters loved it!
great product, my daughters loved it!
Fabulous! Use this seasoning on load screen of stu
Fabulous! Use this seasoning on load screen of stuff...
Just amazing
Amazing! Cant live without this seasoning