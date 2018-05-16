Garnier Ambre Solaire Ultra Violet Water Mist Spf 50 200Ml

Product Description
- G/A/S UV WATER MIST SPF50 200ML
- Our UV Water refreshing protecting mist offers a triple benefit:
- - Instantly protects skin from sun damage caused by UVA and UVB rays
- - Refreshes skin with an immediate -2 degree Celsius skin cooling effect*
- - Enriched with Aloe Vera water, it hydrates for up to 24 hours.
- The 360 degree circular diffuser makes it fast, precise and easy to apply. The formula is non-sticky, invisible on skin and water resistant.
- Garnier suncare is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- *Instrumental test, 30 women.
- Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Aqua / Water, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Nylon-12, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Cyclohexasiloxane, Polyglyceryl-6 Polyricinoleate, Pentylene Glycol, p-Anisic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-32, PEG-8 Laurate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use. Apply generously and evenly just before sun exposure. Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Do not spray directly on your face. Over exposure to the sun is dangerous. Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product because it does not provide 100% protection. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Avoid contact with fabrics.
Net Contents
200ml
