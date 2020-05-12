Okeeffes Healthy Feet Foot Cream 85G

Product Description
- Healthy Feet Foot Cream
- This concentrated foot cream heals, relieves and repairs extremely dry, cracked feet.
- When used daily, O'Keeffe's® for Healthy Feet is clinically proven to:
- Instantly boost moisture levels
- Create a protective layer on the skin's surface
- Help prevent further moisture loss
- Guaranteed relief
- For external dry, cracked feet
- Non-greasy, unscented
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Propylene Glycol, Octyldodecyl Stearate, Polyquaternium-10, Allantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Paraffin, Acrylates/Acrylamide Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Dimethicone, Sodium Hydroxide, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Ceteth-10, Laureth-4, Polysorbate 85
Produce of
Made in the USA with Global Materials
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Start with a small amount; it's all you need. For best results, apply to exfoliated skin on heels and other dry areas at bedtime and after bathing. Mild stinging of severely dry skin is normal, but discontinue use if stinging persists.
Name and address
- Chorley Business & Technology Centre,
- East Terrace,
- Euxton Lane,
- Chorley,
- PR7 6TE,
- UK.
Return to
- 100% Money Back Guarantee: If you are not fully satisfied with the performance of O'Keeffe's products, we will refund 100% of the purchase price. For a prompt refund, simply return the unused portion of the product and your receipt to:
- O'Keeffe's Company
- Questions/Comments: 44 0843 507 1200
- www.OKeeffesCo.com
Using Product Information
