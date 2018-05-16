By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eat Real Cheezie Straws Gluten Free Vegan 113G

Eat Real Cheezie Straws Gluten Free Vegan 113G
£ 1.80
£1.60/100g

New

An average 28g serving contains:
  • Energy613kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.70g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2190 kJ

Product Description

  • Potato based snack with a cheese flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten free
  • Certified by Coeliac UK
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 113g

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potato (40%), Potato Starch (35%), Rapeseed Oil, White Cheddar Seasoning (7%) (Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring), Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Colour (Turmeric)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address. By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sale@cofresh.com
  • Website: www.eatreal.co.uk

Net Contents

113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2190 kJ
-525 kcal
Fat 30 g
Of which Saturates 2.6 g
Carbohydrate 57.9 g
Of which Sugars 0.9 g
Fibre 3.0 g
Protein 3.8 g
Salt 2.5 g

