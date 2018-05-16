Eat Real Cheezie Straws Gluten Free Vegan 113G
New
- Energy613kJ 147kcal7%
- Fat8.4g12%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.70g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2190 kJ
Product Description
- Potato based snack with a cheese flavour.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Gluten free
- Certified by Coeliac UK
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 113g
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potato (40%), Potato Starch (35%), Rapeseed Oil, White Cheddar Seasoning (7%) (Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring), Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Colour (Turmeric)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients
Name and address
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- UK.
Return to
- Our Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address. By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
- Email: sale@cofresh.com
- Website: www.eatreal.co.uk
Net Contents
113g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2190 kJ
|-
|525 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|Of which Saturates
|2.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|57.9 g
|Of which Sugars
|0.9 g
|Fibre
|3.0 g
|Protein
|3.8 g
|Salt
|2.5 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019