Simple Instant Glow Cleansing Wipes X20
New
- Tired of tired-looking, dull skin? We hear you. Simple Instant Glow wipes act as a makeup remover while brightening for instantly glowing skin.
- Made with antioxidants vitamin C & E and ginger root, our face wipes are tough on makeup but gentle on skin, perfect to be used daily, even on sensitive skin.
- They are great to use alongside our Triple Protection Moisturiser with SPF 30 to provide long-lasting protection against UVA & UVB rays, pollution and blue light.
- These biodegradable makeup wipes are perfect for even sensitive skin, containing no artificial perfumes, colours or alcohol. We leave out any harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. These skin cleansing wipes are dermatologically tested and approved.
- We believe in continuously working to be kinder to the planet, which is why our Simple Instant Glow Wipes are biodegradable. This means that with every pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags! Also, did you know we are the first to have 100% recyclable outer packaging? Yay!
- These wipes are vegan and made with wood pulp, biodegrading in only 42 days under home and industrial compost conditions.
- Being kind to animals is also very important to us, Simple is certified cruelty-free by PETA - we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world.
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Glycerin, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Citrate, Ceteareth-12, Benzoic Acid, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Bisabolol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Pantolactone, Citric Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Zingiber Ofﬁcinale Root Extract
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
20 ℮
Safety information
For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
