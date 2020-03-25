Cesar Selection In Jelly 1200G
- These tasty luxury dog food recipes in jelly with Beef & Vegetables and Chicken & Carrots are available in convenient pouches: Cesar packets of high quality dog food are the perfect format for succulent wholesome meals. Served on their own or on top of his dry food, Cesar wet dog food pouches will turn mealtimes into moments of joy for him... and for you. Multipack selections in jelly of 4 or 12 available in both chicken dog food and beef dog food varieties.
- Fresh, moist portions of wet food for dogs; depend on Cesar- a balanced dog food in jelly. Cesar luxury wet dog food pouches are high quality recipes made with carefully selected ingredients. Handy single pouches of succulent, mouth watering meals are moments of joy for him and for you. Delicious Cesar meal and jelly dog food pouches contain no added sugar or artificial flavours.
- For over 25 years our experts have carefully selected quality ingredients our dog foods, whilst our nutritional scientists have combined them in the best possible way. Each speciality meal is 100% complete and made with selected proteins, healthy vegetables, vitamins and minerals. CESAR® dog food pouches in jelly are perfect for a delicious dish at every meal.
- Ideal to be served as a tasty topper on dry food or as a great wholesome meal on its own.
- Pack size: 1200G
- No added sugar
Best before date, see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 5 kg 4, 10 kg 6 1/2, 15 kg 8 1/2
- Pouch + Dry Food: 5 kg 1 1/2 + 50 g, 10 kg 2 + 95 g, 15 kg 4 + 100 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet CESAR® and a dry food.
- 83 kcal/100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
- Free From Artificial Colours
12 x 100g ℮
- x6 with Chicken & Carrots
- x6 with Beef & Vegetables
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Chicken), Vegetables (including 0.5% Dried Carrots, equivalent to 4% Carrots), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.5 Fat content: 5.0 Inorganic matter: 2.1 Crude fibre: 0.50 Moisture: 82.0 Vitamin D3: 250 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.28 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 3.6 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 19.4 mg Cassia gum: 1900 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Beef), Vegetables (including 0.8% Dried Pea and Carrot Mix, equivalent to 4% Pea and Carrot Mix), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.5 Fat content: 5.0 Inorganic matter: 2.1 Crude fibre: 0.50 Moisture: 82.0 Vitamin D3: 250 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.28 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 3.6 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 19.4 mg Cassia gum: 1900 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
