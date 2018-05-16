Profoot Moisturising Foot Socks 16X2 1 Pair Socks
Product Description
- Moisturising Foot Socks
- Profoot's Moisturising Foot Socks are enriched with Tea Tree and Vitamin E and help to soothe, soften and deeply hydrate dry, cracked skin and heels.
- Pack size: 32G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 60, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Extract, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Urea, Allantoin, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Behenyl Alcohol, Petrolatum, Dimethicone, Polyacrylate-13, Polyisobutene, Polysorbate 20, Sorbitan Isostearate, Carbomer, Tromethamine, Menthol, Salicylic Acid, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Illicium Verum (Anise) Fruit Extract, Propanediol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Disodium EDTA
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Warnings
- WARNING
- In the unlikely event that irritation occurs, discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. Keep out of reach of children. Use socks immediately after opening pouch to prevent socks from drying out. Do not walk in Profoot Moisturising Foot Socks to avoid slipping or falling over.
Safety information
