Reese's Nutrageous Chocolate 47G
Offer
Product Description
- Crunchy Peanuts, Peanut Butter, Creamy Caramel Covered with Chocolate Flavoured Coating
- Pack size: 47G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (40%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Vegetable Oil [Palm Oil; Shea Oil; Sunflower Oil; Palm Kernel Oil; and/or Safflower Oil]; Skimmed Milk Powder; Lactose (Milk); Milk Fat; Whey Powder (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Artificial Flavour, Vanillin], Peanuts (26%), Peanut Butter (17%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Corn Syrup*; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], Caramel (17%) [High Fructose Corn Syrup*; High Maltose Corn Syrup*; Humectant, Sorbitol (E4201); Sugar*; Palm Kernel Oil; Whey Powder (Milk); Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk); Sodium Caseinate (Milk); Salt; Artificial Vanilla Flavour; Emulsifier, Mono- and Diglycerides (E471)], *Produced by Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn, and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America
Name and address
- The Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- www.askhershey.com
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
47g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2093 kJ/513 kcal
|Total Fat
|30.2g
|of which: Saturates
|9.9g
|Carbohydrates
|54.8g
|of which: Sugars
|44.7g
|Protein
|12.0g
|Salt
|0.39g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020