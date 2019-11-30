Little Moons Alphonso Mango Ice Cream 6 Pack 192G

Incredible!!!
These are incredible!! Lovely authentic mango ice cream with a yummy chewy coating. Love them
would 100% recommend
great quality, authentic delicious taste, lovely packaging
Delicious mochi thank you Tesco
I am so happy Tesco have started to stock mochi! Mango is a firm favourite in our household! They are delicious and soft when you leave them for 5 mins out of the freezer before eating- the 5 mins is hard I know !
Absolutely obsessed
These are absolutely delicious! Leave out for 5 mins before eating so they're softer and 😍😍😍! I'm obsessed with these!! Hope they bring the other flavours in!
Tastes same as alternative cheaper versions. Is no special or any different. Waste of money. Was not soft either.