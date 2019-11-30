By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Little Moons Alphonso Mango Ice Cream 6 Pack 192G

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Little Moons Alphonso Mango Ice Cream 6 Pack 192G
£ 4.50
£2.35/100g

New

Product Description

  • Soft Mochi & Gelato Ice Cream Alphonso Mango
  • Share your
  • #BiteSizedAdventures
  • Instagram littlemoonsmochi
  • Twitter @lovelittlemoons
  • Facebook littlemoons
  • Discover our collection of flavours at littlemoons.co.uk
  • Some ice creams can consist of up to 90% air, not ours. The higher density of our gelato means it's not as soft straight out the freezer but results in a more intense flavour with patience.
  • With a mouthful of creamy artisan gelato, lovingly wrapped in soft and delightfully delicate mochi dough, each bite of mochi serves up an exciting new flavour adventure. Enjoy the refreshing tang of mango, made with the finest Alphonso mangoes for their distinctively tropical taste, and welcome a whole new world of flavour into your home.
  • Great taste 2017
  • Bite sized adventures
  • 64 joyful calories per ball
  • Dietary gluten free
  • No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 192g

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Milk, Mango Puree (20%), Sugar, Rice Flour, Water, Fresh Cream (Milk), Trehalose*, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Tapioca Flour, Salt, Natural Colours (Annatto), Soya Lecithin, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°COnce defrosted, do not refreeze

Produce of

Lovingly made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Good things come to those who wait...
  • Remove from the freezer 5min before serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Little Moons,
  • London,
  • NW10 0AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Little Moons,
  • London,
  • NW10 0AB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper Mochi (32g)
Energy 841kJ269kJ
-200kcal64kcal
Fat 4.7g1.5g
of which saturates 3.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate 37g11.7g
of which sugars 26g8.3g
Protein 2.2g0.7g
Salt 0.13g0.04g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Incredible!!!

5 stars

These are incredible!! Lovely authentic mango ice cream with a yummy chewy coating. Love them

would 100% recommend

5 stars

great quality, authentic delicious taste, lovely packaging

Delicious mochi thank you Tesco

5 stars

I am so happy Tesco have started to stock mochi! Mango is a firm favourite in our household! They are delicious and soft when you leave them for 5 mins out of the freezer before eating- the 5 mins is hard I know !

Absolutely obsessed

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious! Leave out for 5 mins before eating so they're softer and 😍😍😍! I'm obsessed with these!! Hope they bring the other flavours in!

Tastes same as alternative cheaper versions. Is no

1 stars

Tastes same as alternative cheaper versions. Is no special or any different. Waste of money. Was not soft either.

Usually bought next

Little Moons Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites 6 Pack 192G

£ 4.50
£2.35/100g

New

Tesco Strawberry Candy Cane 350G

£ 2.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco 6 Apple Crumble Slices 360G

£ 1.10
£0.31/100g

Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here