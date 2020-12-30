Bear Mango & Carrot Paws 5X20g
Product Description
- Gently baked chewy fruit & veg shapes with carrot, apple, pear and mango
- Bear cub fact
- Although brown bears are big, they can run extremely fast and have been seen running at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour!
- Just fruit, just veg absolutely nothing else we never add concentrates, only whole fruit & veg
- 1 pack of paws contains the same amount of sugar as a small apple**
- **Data from McCance and Widdowson [coFID 2015] for 1 small apple (70g)
- We are Bear and we like things as nature intended just fruit, just veg absolutely nothing else we never add concentrates, only whole fruit & veg
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org
- 100% fruit & veg shapes
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Gluten and nut free
- Never from concentrates
- No added sugar
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 100G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carrot, Apple, Pear, Mango, Absolutely nothing else, We bake 238g of Carrots, 176g of Apples, 176g of Pears & 110g of Mangos per 100g of Paws
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts
Preparation and Usage
- Information for grrrown ups:
- Chewy fruit and veg paws are suitable for cubs 12 months +. Always supervise little cubs while eating and ensure they are sitting down and only enjoy one paw at a time.
Name and address
- BEAR,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (20g)
|Energy
|1121 kJ
|224 kJ
|-
|268 kcal
|54 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|11g
|of which sugars*
|34g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|12g
|2.4g
|Protein
|3.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
