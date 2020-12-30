By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bear Mango & Carrot Paws 5X20g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bear Mango & Carrot Paws 5X20g
£ 2.40
£24.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Gently baked chewy fruit & veg shapes with carrot, apple, pear and mango
  • How to get a free Height Chart
  • 1 Visit: bearpaws.co.uk
  • 2 Fill out the online form
  • 3 We'll then send your little cub their very own height chart
  • Limit of 1 per household. Only available to households in the UK and ROI. While stocks last. When they're gone, they're gone!
  • For a Bear hug visit : www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
  • Bear cub fact
  • Although brown bears are big, they can run extremely fast and have been seen running at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour!
  • Just fruit, just veg absolutely nothing else we never add concentrates, only whole fruit & veg
  • 1 pack of paws contains the same amount of sugar as a small apple**
  • **Data from McCance and Widdowson [coFID 2015] for 1 small apple (70g)
  • We are Bear and we like things as nature intended just fruit, just veg absolutely nothing else we never add concentrates, only whole fruit & veg
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org
  • 100% fruit & veg shapes
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Gluten and nut free
  • Never from concentrates
  • No added sugar
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 100G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carrot, Apple, Pear, Mango, Absolutely nothing else, We bake 238g of Carrots, 176g of Apples, 176g of Pears & 110g of Mangos per 100g of Paws

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Nuts

Preparation and Usage

  • Information for grrrown ups:
  • Chewy fruit and veg paws are suitable for cubs 12 months +. Always supervise little cubs while eating and ensure they are sitting down and only enjoy one paw at a time.

Name and address

  • BEAR,
  • The Big Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • BEAR,
  • The Big Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g per portion (20g)
Energy1121 kJ224 kJ
-268 kcal54 kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate57g11g
of which sugars* 34g6.8g
Fibre12g2.4g
Protein3.1g0.6g
Salt0g0g
*contains naturally occurring sugars--

