Jagermeister Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur 50Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Herbal Liqueur with Coffee
- A smooth fusion of original Jägermeister and cold brew coffee. A taste of the unexpected, where rich Arabica coffee and notes of cacao blend seamlessly with our 56 botanicals.
- Natural sedimentation may occur.
- Original Jägermeister perfectly blended with intense cold brew coffee and chocolatey cacao
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- A taste of the unexpected, where rich arabica coffee and notes of cacao blend seamlessly with our 56 botanicals. Original Jägermeister perfectly blended with intense cold brew coffee and chocolatey cacao
Alcohol Units
16.5
ABV
33% vol
Country
Germany
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best served as an ice cold shot at -18°C, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee should be enjoyed in good company.
Produce of
Masterfully blended in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well to wake the natural ingredients and serve as an ice cold shot at -18.
Name and address
- Crafted by:
- Mast-Jägermeister SE,
- Wolfenbüttel,
- Germany.
Return to
- jagermeister.com/coldbrew
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
0.5l
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019