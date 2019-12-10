By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jagermeister Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur 50Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Jagermeister Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur 50Cl
£ 15.00
£30.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Herbal Liqueur with Coffee
  • A smooth fusion of original Jägermeister and cold brew coffee. A taste of the unexpected, where rich Arabica coffee and notes of cacao blend seamlessly with our 56 botanicals.
  • Natural sedimentation may occur.
  • Original Jägermeister perfectly blended with intense cold brew coffee and chocolatey cacao
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A taste of the unexpected, where rich arabica coffee and notes of cacao blend seamlessly with our 56 botanicals. Original Jägermeister perfectly blended with intense cold brew coffee and chocolatey cacao

Alcohol Units

16.5

ABV

33% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best served as an ice cold shot at -18°C, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee should be enjoyed in good company.

Produce of

Masterfully blended in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well to wake the natural ingredients and serve as an ice cold shot at -18.

Name and address

  • Crafted by:
  • Mast-Jägermeister SE,
  • Wolfenbüttel,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • jagermeister.com/coldbrew

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

0.5l

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here