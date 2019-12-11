Tesco Finest 12 Pies 6 Steak & Ale & 6 Chicken & Ham 378G

Delicious!
These were delicious! Ordering again this week.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, us on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, us on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, us on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Release individual pies from the tray by pushing up from the base. Can be eaten hot or cold. For best results reheat from chilled. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15mins Place pies on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Release individual pies from the tray by pushing up from the base. Can be eaten hot or cold. For best results reheat from chilled. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 19mins Place pies on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
378g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1370kJ / 328kcal
|411kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|27.6g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|9.9g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
