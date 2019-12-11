By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 12 Pies 6 Steak & Ale & 6 Chicken & Ham 378G

£ 4.00
£1.06/100g

Offer

One steak & ale pie
  • Energy411kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1370kJ / 328kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Butter enriched shortcrust pastry pies filled with British steak in a Tribute ale gravy. 6 Butter enriched shortcrust pastry pies filled with British roast chicken and ham hock in a cream sauce topped with a herb crumble.
  • British steak in gravy made with Tribute ale encased in a butter enriched pastry. British roast chicken and ham hock in a cream sauce in a butter enriched pastry topped with a herb crumble topping.
  • Pack size: 378g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, us on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, us on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, us on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Release individual pies from the tray by pushing up from the base. Can be eaten hot or cold. For best results reheat from chilled. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15mins Place pies on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Release individual pies from the tray by pushing up from the base. Can be eaten hot or cold. For best results reheat from chilled. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 19mins Place pies on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

378g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1370kJ / 328kcal411kJ / 98kcal
Fat19.5g5.8g
Saturates9.5g2.9g
Carbohydrate27.6g8.3g
Sugars1.6g0.5g
Fibre1.6g0.5g
Protein9.9g3.0g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Delicious!

5 stars

These were delicious! Ordering again this week.

