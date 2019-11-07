Tigg's Perfect Match Beetroot & Honey Dressing 160Ml

A tasty and versatile dressing
I’ve never been a fan of beetroot but this is yummy! Subtle tasty flavour goes well with lots of winter dishes!
New
Beetroot (31%), Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Apple, Water, Honey (3%), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Salt, Starch
Please keep me chilled, I am fresh and I live in the fridge!Once opened, use within 7 days. Best Before See Above Label
160ml
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1093KJ (268 kcal)
|Fat
|21.7g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrates
|16.4g
|of which sugars
|15.1g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019