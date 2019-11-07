By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tigg's Perfect Match Beetroot & Honey Dressing 160Ml

Tigg's Perfect Match Beetroot & Honey Dressing 160Ml
£ 1.50
£0.94/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Bold Beetroot & Honey Fresh Dressing
  • More ideas on www.tiggitup.co.uk
  • I'm a fun and colourful character who likes to experiment! Partial to a sausage, rolling with rocket & smokin' cheeses!
  • Bold Beetroot & Honey dressing, relish, sauce, marinade & dip
  • Bold Beetroot & Honey heralds a rich flavour with an undertone of black pepper. Honey & Apple are added bringing a sweetness that compliments the vitamins and antioxidants of the Beetroot. As with all Tigg's, we only use natural, fresh & unpasteurised ingredients believing we should only put in our bodies what nature provides!
  • Perfect match for food lovers everywhere
  • 39 calories per 15ml serving
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160ml

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot (31%), Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Apple, Water, Honey (3%), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Salt, Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Please keep me chilled, I am fresh and I live in the fridge!Once opened, use within 7 days. Best Before See Above Label

Preparation and Usage

  • This naturally colourful character is the Perfect Match for all types of salads, fish or pasta. Try poured over quiche, quinoa or rice bowls, or marinade with darker or game meats. Tigg's HQ also love to bring it out with a posh cheese board!
  • Shake me to wake me!

Name and address

  • Tiggitup Ltd.,
  • Herefordshire,
  • UK,
  • HR4 7BS.

Net Contents

160ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1093KJ (268 kcal)
Fat21.7g
of which saturates1.4g
Carbohydrates16.4g
of which sugars15.1g
Protein1.5g
Salt1.1g

A tasty and versatile dressing

5 stars

I’ve never been a fan of beetroot but this is yummy! Subtle tasty flavour goes well with lots of winter dishes!

