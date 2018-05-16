Homepride Premium Milled Extra Fine Flour 1Kg
New
Product Description
- Premium Milled '00' Extra Fine Pre-Sieved Flour
- Great British Baking Since 1964
- Our Italian inspired 00 Flour, is finely ground with much of the bran and germ being removed. 00 is the most refined of the flours and has the lowest level of bran which is perfect for pizza and pasta by creating a silkier dough.
- Our beautifully smooth flour is milled in the UK and made from 100% British wheat. We finely sieve it for you too (which is one less job to do). Thanks to our unique less mess, resealable pack, you can bake with confidence knowing your Homepride flour is fresh every time, giving you light and fluffy results to be proud of.
- No mess
- Stays fresh
- 100% British wheat
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
100% British Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) (100%)
Allergy Information
- This flour is produced on a site that also produces products containing Soya
Storage
To keep this flour at its very best, never let the flour become damp. Store in a cool, dry place with good ventilation.For best before end, see back of pack.
Warnings
- Never mix old flour with new.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1450kJ/341kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|Of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|76.2g
|Of which sugars
|1.5g
|Protein
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.0g
Safety information
Never mix old flour with new.
