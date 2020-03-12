By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finish All In 1 Max Lemon 46 Dishwasher Tab 736G

£ 6.00
£0.82/100g

Product Description

  • Tips for saving water, energy, CO2 and money
  • Scrape instead of pre-rinsing
  • Fill the machine to capacity
  • Try the 50º or lower temperature programs
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Finish All-in-one Max
  • Tackles whatever you throw at it. Our powerball boosts the tablet to remove even baked-on food, giving you a powerful clean 1st time everytime.
  • #1* Recommended
  • *Finish is the most recommended detergent based on the market share of the dishwasher manufacturers that recommend Finish
  • Discover our product range for amazing cleaning results
  • Quantum Ultimate 14x: Pre-Soaking action, Powerful cleaning, Cuts through grease, Rinse function, Machine limescale protection, Low temperature action, Removes baked on food, Filter protection, Glass protection, Fast dissolving film, 1st time tough stain removal, Silver protection, Superior shine, Quick releasing power gel
  • All in 1 Max 10x: Pre-Soaking action, Powerful cleaning, Cuts through grease, Rinse function, Machine limescale protection, Low temperature action, Removes baked on food, Filter Protection, Glass protection, Fast dissolving film
  • All in one 6x: Pre-Soaking action, Powerful cleaning, Cuts through grease, Rinse function, Machine limescale protection, Low temperature action
  • Classic 2x: Pre-Soaking action, Powerful cleaning
  • Recommended by renowned dishwasher manufacturers
  • Beko, Bosch, Neff, Samsung, Siemens
  • Removes baked-on food
  • Powerful clean everytime
  • No need to unwrap
  • Pack size: 736G

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Oxygen-based Bleaching Agents, Phosphonates, <5 Polycarboxylates, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Enzymes (Subtilisin, Amylase), Perfumes

Storage

Store away from heat and moisture.

Produce of

Made in Poland/Made in Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: Handle with Dry Hands Only!
  • For best results place one tablet in the dry dispenser. Do not unwrap the tablet. If tablet does not fit, consult the dishwasher manufacturer or manual for advice. For best results in short cycles, place Finish All-in-1 tablet on the floor of your dishwasher next to the filter. Always reseal bag after use.
  • The built-in salt function is effective in soft/med & hard water up to 26ºe (21º dH). If your water is very hard, use Finish Salt. For best results use 50 / 55 ºC or auto programs. Suitable for septic tanks.
  • This product does not protect from mechanical damage or restore already damaged items.
  • Finish Rinse Aid is recommended for best drying results.
  • 1 tab per wash

Number of uses

46 Washes

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Finish All in 1 Max Lemon Sparkle. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not ingest. If product is ingested then seek medical advice. Close the bag properly.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel 0800 376 8181
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel 01 661 7318

Net Contents

736g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
Sparkling dishes and smells great!

5 stars

I usually use s different brand when it comes to dishwashing so when I had these i wasnt too sure how they will be. So I did what I usually do and put the soiled dishes in the dishwasher and placed the tablet in and good to go ! The dishes came put sparking I was really shocked and surprised! Even the tea stain at the bottom of the cup came out and they smelt great ! Not the usual dishwashing smell but lovely fresh lemons ! Fantastic product ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective Product

3 stars

Used these tablets for a heavy duty cycle, I had been hand making pasta and cream sauce and the pans and dishes were quite encrusted. The load came out sparkling clean and you could smell the lemon and it wasn't too intrusive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gets my dishes so clean!

5 stars

When it comes to using dish washing machine products, I usually stick to using supermarket own brands; so I wasn’t really sure what to expect when I started using these Finish All in One tablets. I usually need to pre-soak any oven dishes that get a bit burnt or crusted on, but I thought I would try a wash without trying a pre-soak and I’m so impressed! All of my dishes came up sparkling and shining! I have burn some spaghetti bolognese in the week, and I didn’t think it would work, but it did and I’m so impressed! I like the packaging as it is easy to open the first time, it has an easy tear strip at the top of the packet, and once it’s been opened, you can seal it back up. I’ve been incredibly impressed with these tablets and I’m convinced that they are so much better than any I have ever purchased from supermarkets! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product, very impressed.

5 stars

I have been using these dishwasher tablets for around 2 weeks now and I am very impressed. They leave a lovely fresh smell when the dishwasher is opened after it’s cycle, also there is no residue left on the tablet drawer which is great. The tablets are equally effective on both low temperature and quick washes too. Another great think about these tablets is there is no need to soak roasting pans that have baked on food on them as at high temperatures it is lovely and clean. Glasses come out lovely and shiny which is a bonus too. I would definitely recommend these tablets to others and would buy them again myself. Overall a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good overall

4 stars

These dishwasher tablets come in an easy to open resealable outer pack. They are individually wrapped in a film that dissolved in the dishwasher, so you just throw them straight in as they are. They get my dishes lovely and clean. My glasses came out sparkling and all tea stains were completely gone from my mugs, which my regular tablets don’t do. They do struggle a bit to remove burnt on food however and the lemon scent is pretty much gone when the dishes are washed. Overall good, i would buy these in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stuff !

5 stars

I love these dishwasher tablets. They’re amazing they take off all the left over food residue off my dishes and leave them immaculate. The fresh scent is lovely too. My glasses are extremely clean and streak free. Would recommend to all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great clean!

5 stars

Loved using these dishwasher tablets! They do exactly what they say they will do. The tablets are really powerful and can clean even the most stubborn/burnt on food. The dishes came out shiny and sparkling and smelling lovely, the lemon scent is just amazing. Will definitely be buying more of these and can highly recommend them to all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Finnish dishwasher tablets all in one max lemon

5 stars

I've been trying these out for a week now and I must say they are probably the best ones I have tried, they are easy to use pop in and go leaves the dishes lovely clean and shiny, cleans even the toughest marks off my oven wear without having to rewash, also leaves my machine nice and clean and fresh smelling very good value for money I would certainly recommend these to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling dishes

5 stars

Tried this new dishwasher tablet - glad I did. Great smelling and all the dishes came out really clean and with a shine that you dont always get with the dishwasher. And leaves the dishwasher smelling nice at the end. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good quality dishwasher tablets

5 stars

Really like ‘Finish’ dishwasher tablets. Dishes are clean and shiny. Works well even on very dirty plates. I was not sure if it will work but I was pleasantly surprised. I think it is a great value as well. Will be using them again for sure. Very happy with it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

