By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Imperial Leather Foamburst Born To Be Wild 200Ml

1(1)Write a review
Imperial Leather Foamburst Born To Be Wild 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • A unique gel to foam lather shower experience.
  • Be amazed as Foamburst instantly transforms in use from a smooth gel into mounds of rich, creamy, cloud like lather with 10 x more foam* that glides across your skin like silk; for a shower like no other!
  • *vs our regular shower gel
  • Up to 40 showers per pack
  • Indulge your wild side with our heavenly vanilla orchid and jungle flower fragrance. Get ready to excite your senses and release your animal instinct.
  • 2 in 1 shower & shave
  • Our unique formula is so rich and silky it can also be used for shaving, leaving your skin feeling nourished and delicately cared for.
  • Master perfumers
  • Vanilla orchid & jungle flowers
  • Exotic luxury gel to foam body wash
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopentane, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauramine Oxide, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, DMDM Hydantoin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Lactic Acid, Hydroxycitronellal, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Potassium Sorbate, Xanthan Gum, CI 14700, CI 17200

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Point away from eyes and dispense a small amount directly into palm of hand, spread over body and rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation persists seek medical attention.
  • WARNING: AVOID EYE CONTACT - IRRITATING TO EYES. If this occurs, immediately rinse the affected area with clean water and SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION.
  • Warning: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. 9% by mass of the contents are flammable.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Use only as directed.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,

Return to

  • UK free call +44(0)800 581001
  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C' Ardilaun Ct.,
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,
  • Dublin,
  • DO2 TD28,
  • Eire.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation persists seek medical attention. WARNING: AVOID EYE CONTACT - IRRITATING TO EYES. If this occurs, immediately rinse the affected area with clean water and SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION. Warning: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. 9% by mass of the contents are flammable. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Use only as directed. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

scent was too strong, and not the most pleasant

1 stars

Strong fragrance, a bit chemically. Definitely not a favourite. My housemates didn't like it either.

Usually bought next

Imperial Leather Foamburst Shell Yeah Shower Gel 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

New

Imperial Leather Foamburst Lychee Lotus Flower 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Imperial Leather Foamburst Sea Minerals 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Imperial Leather Foamburst Pomegranate & Cassis 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here