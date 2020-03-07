Imperial Leather Foamburst Born To Be Wild 200Ml

scent was too strong, and not the most pleasant
Strong fragrance, a bit chemically. Definitely not a favourite. My housemates didn't like it either.
Aqua, Isopentane, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauramine Oxide, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, DMDM Hydantoin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Lactic Acid, Hydroxycitronellal, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Potassium Sorbate, Xanthan Gum, CI 14700, CI 17200
Made in England
200ml ℮
If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation persists seek medical attention. WARNING: AVOID EYE CONTACT - IRRITATING TO EYES. If this occurs, immediately rinse the affected area with clean water and SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION. Warning: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. 9% by mass of the contents are flammable. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Use only as directed. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020