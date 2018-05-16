Imperial Leather Foamburst Shell Yeah Shower Gel 200Ml
New
- A unique gel to foam lather shower experience
- Be amazed as Foamburst instantly transforms in use from a smooth gel into mounds of rich, creamy, cloud-like lather with 10 x more foam* that glides across your skin like silk; for a shower like no other!
- *vs our regular shower gel
- Immerse yourself in the calm of the ocean, with our aquatic blue pearl and sea spray scented body wash. Seas the day, and leave your skin feeling fresh and your senses revived.
- Our unique formula is so rich and silky it can also be used for shaving, leaving your skin feeling nourished and delicately cared for.
- Blue pearl & sea spray
- Up to 40 showers per pack
- 2 in 1 shower & shave
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Isopentane, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauramine Oxide, Parfum, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, DMDM Hydantoin, Benzyl Salicylate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Limonene, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lactic Acid, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Maris Sal, Phenoxyethanol, CI 42051, CI 47005
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Point away from eyes and dispense a small amount directly into palm of hand, spread over body and rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation persists seek medical attention.
- WARNING: AVOID EYE CONTACT - IRRITATING TO EYES. If this occurs, immediately rinse the affected area with clean water and SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION.
- Warning: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. 9% by mass of the contents are flammable.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Use only as directed.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- Freepost,
- PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG,
- UK.
- PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
Return to
- Freepost,
- PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG,
- UK.
- UK free call +44(0)800 581001
- PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
- 'C' Ardilaun Ct.,
- 112-114 St Stephens Green,
- Dublin,
- D02 TD28,
- Eire.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
