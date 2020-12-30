Kiddylicious Buttons Raspberry & Beetroot 30G

Product Description
- Rice wafer buttons with a hint of raspberry and beetroot
kiddylicious.com
- Melty rice buttons, a perfect follow on weaning snack from Kiddylicious Wafers
- Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures.
- Not Yet Recycled
- Rice buttons baked for a melty texture
- Ideal finger food for babies to encourage self feeding
- Portion sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
- Suitable for 9months+
- Gluten free, dairy free, nut free and egg free with no added salt
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for milk intolerant, vegetarians and coeliacs
- Pack size: 30G
- No added salt
Information
Ingredients
Jasmine Rice Flour, Raspberry Powder (9.2%), Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Banana Powder, Apple Juice Concentrate, Beetroot Powder (1%), Natural Raspberry Flavour, Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) added to preserve freshness, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Kiddylicious Melty Buttons are lovingly made in Thailand
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Take care when you put the individual packets in your bag - they are fragile and might get broken.
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Melty Buttons are specifically developed for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Lower age limit
9 Months
Net Contents
5 x 6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6g pack
|Energy (kJ)
|1822
|109
|Energy (kcal)
|432
|26
|Fat (g)
|8.9
|0.5
|(of which saturates) (g)
|0.8
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|80.0
|4.8
|(of which sugars) (g)
|8.8
|0.5
|Fibre (g)
|4.6
|<0.5
|Protein (g)
|5.8
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|0.0
|0.0
Safety information
Take care when you put the individual packets in your bag - they are fragile and might get broken. KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Melty Buttons are specifically developed for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
