Botanica Rose & Geranium Reed Diffuser 80Ml

Product Description
- Responsibly sourced* inspired by nature
- Responsibly Sourced Natural Fragrance Ingredients*
- Delight your senses with this fresh and exotic aroma of Geranium, blended with delicate Rose.
- *Our Geranium essential oil in this fragrance is responsibly sourced from Africa, where the plants are delicately hand-picked to preserve their fresh scent.
- All our Botanica fragrances are crafted with exotic natural ingredients, carefully sourced in a way that respects our Planet.
- This Home Reed Diffuser uses naturally derived rattan stems to delicately diffuse exquisite fragrance that lasts up to 45 days. Create a welcoming atmosphere in your home with its natural fragrance experience and elegant design.
- Nothing but the ingredients you need
- Fragrance:
- Infused with essential oils
- Free from:
- Dyes, Phthalates
- Helpers:
- Solvents
- Helps fragrance emanation
- Pack size: 80ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use
- 1. Unscrew and remove the cap.
- 2. Use your finger to push out the sealing disc from the top of the cap.
- 3. Screw the cap back onto the bottle.
- 4. Insert the rattan stems into the bottle making sure you spread out the stems. The stems will act as a wick to draw up the fragrance and release it slowly into the air.
- 5. Ensure the product is placed on a stable surface to prevent accidental spillage. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Wipe surface in case of spillage. Please retain instructions for future reference.
Warnings
- READ SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Use only as directed. NOTICE: PRODUCT CONTAINS PARTS THAT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD.
- BOTANICA by AIR WICK Island Rose & African Geranium Home Reed Diffuser. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical attention.
- Contains linalool, tetrahydrolinalool, limonene and cyclamen aldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction.
- WARNING
- People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
Return to
- Air Wick™ Consumer Services:
- For help and advice, contact us: www.airwick.co.uk
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel: 0800 376 8181
- IE - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel: 01 661 7318
Net Contents
80ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
