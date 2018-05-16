By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yes To Grapefruit Rejuvenating Face Wipes 30

Yes To Grapefruit Rejuvenating Face Wipes 30
Product Description

  • Rejuvenating Facial Wipes
  • Yes to™ looking on the bright side with grapefruit and vitamin C while you cleanse.
  • Yes to™ Grapefruit for radiant and beautiful skin.
  • Made with compostable, natural cloth, FSC fabric

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Tangerina (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Alcohol*, Cinnamomum Camphora Linalooliferum Wood Extract, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pyroxidine HCL, Maltodextrin, Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene, *Certified Organic Ingredient

Warnings

Net Contents

30 x Wipes

Safety information

YOU PROBABLY ALREADY KNOW THIS, BUT... FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY, AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. STOP USE AND CONTACT A DOCTOR IF AN ADVERSE REACTION OCCURS. CONTAINS NATURAL INGREDIENTS, SO PRODUCT DISCOLORATION MAY OCCUR.

