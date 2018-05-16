Yes To Grapefruit Rejuvenating Face Wipes 30

Product Description
- Rejuvenating Facial Wipes
- Yes to™ looking on the bright side with grapefruit and vitamin C while you cleanse.
- Yes to™ Grapefruit for radiant and beautiful skin.
- Made with compostable, natural cloth, FSC fabric
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Tangerina (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Alcohol*, Cinnamomum Camphora Linalooliferum Wood Extract, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pyroxidine HCL, Maltodextrin, Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene, *Certified Organic Ingredient
Warnings
- YOU PROBABLY ALREADY KNOW THIS, BUT...
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY, AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. STOP USE AND CONTACT A DOCTOR IF AN ADVERSE REACTION OCCURS. CONTAINS NATURAL INGREDIENTS, SO PRODUCT DISCOLORATION MAY OCCUR.
Net Contents
30 x Wipes
Safety information
YOU PROBABLY ALREADY KNOW THIS, BUT... FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY, AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. STOP USE AND CONTACT A DOCTOR IF AN ADVERSE REACTION OCCURS. CONTAINS NATURAL INGREDIENTS, SO PRODUCT DISCOLORATION MAY OCCUR.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020