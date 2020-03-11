By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ogx X/Strenght Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask 168G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ogx X/Strenght Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask 168G
£ 8.00
£4.77/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask
  • Drench dry, damaged strands with the secret of Maui. This ultra-rich repairing blend, infused with coconut oil, essence of tiare and vanilla bean extract, helps to repair, soften and revive strands. Discover silky, soft island-girl hair.
  • Discover silky, soft, island-girl hair with this creamy, decadent mask infused with coconut oil. It provides extra powerful moisture!
  • Extra strength
  • Beauty pure and simple
  • Not tested on animals
  • Pack size: 168G

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Amodimethicone, Steareth- 20, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Polyquaternium-47, Polyquaternium-37, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Sorbitan Oleate, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • What You Do... After shampooing, apply a small amount into palm and evenly distribute into damp hair from mid-shaft to ends. Leave treatment in hair for 3-5 minutes, then rinse.

Warnings

  • Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with other Ogx products.

Name and address

  • OGX Beauty Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions? ogxbeauty.com
  • OGX Beauty Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

168g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with other Ogx products.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ogx Miracle Oil Shampoo 385Ml

£ 7.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Ogx Miracle Oil Conditioner 385Ml

£ 7.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Tresemme Protect Heat Defence Styling Spray 300Ml

£ 5.00
£1.67/100ml

Love Beauty & Planet Yellow Ylang Ylang Conditioning Mask 300Ml

£ 9.00
£3.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here