Ogx X/Strenght Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask 168G
Offer
Product Description
- Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask
- Drench dry, damaged strands with the secret of Maui. This ultra-rich repairing blend, infused with coconut oil, essence of tiare and vanilla bean extract, helps to repair, soften and revive strands. Discover silky, soft island-girl hair.
- Discover silky, soft, island-girl hair with this creamy, decadent mask infused with coconut oil. It provides extra powerful moisture!
- Extra strength
- Beauty pure and simple
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 168G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Amodimethicone, Steareth- 20, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Polyquaternium-47, Polyquaternium-37, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Sorbitan Oleate, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- What You Do... After shampooing, apply a small amount into palm and evenly distribute into damp hair from mid-shaft to ends. Leave treatment in hair for 3-5 minutes, then rinse.
Warnings
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with other Ogx products.
Name and address
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- Questions? ogxbeauty.com
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Net Contents
168g
Safety information
Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with other Ogx products.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020