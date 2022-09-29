We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Freshpet Small Dog Multi Protein With Sweet Potato 454G

Freshpet Small Dog Multi Protein With Sweet Potato 454G

5(2)
Write a review

£4.00

£8.81/kg

A Complete Pet Food for Dogs
Freshpet®: We are committed to making the best food possible. If for any reason our foods do not look or smell fresh, please contact us for a replacement.
Nutritionally Developed for Small DogsFresh - Real Food from the FridgeNo Meat MealsNo Grains100% Complete & Balanced for All Life StagesNutrient Dense Formula with a Full Spectrum of Amino AcidsSoft, Easy to Chew Texture
Pack size: 454G

Ingredients

Chicken (48%), Beef (14%), Sweet Potato (9%), Beef Liver (8%), Egg (4%), Pea Fibre, Salmon (1%), Pumpkin Purée, Tapioca Starch, Spinach, Minerals, Celery Powder, Garlic Powder

Net Contents

454g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving MarksReady to serve, simply cut using the serving marks. No heating required. Cover open end and refrigerate. Avoid freezing for best results.Feeding GuidelinesDepending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted. The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy adult dog:Dog's Weight: 2 - 4.5 kg; Daily Amount: 100 - 200 gDog's Weight: 4.6 - 7 kg; Daily Amount: 200 - 280 gDog's Weight: 7.1 - 9 kg; Daily Amount: 280 - 340 gDog's Weight: 9.1 - 11 kg; Daily Amount: 340 - 400 gDog's Weight: +2 kg; Daily Amount: +60 gThe above quantities can be fed as one meal or divided into two meals based on your dog's preference. For pregnant females, gradually increase the food offered during the last four weeks of gestation up to 40% over the normal adult requirement. For lactating females, offer two to three times the normal adult requirement. For puppies, feed up to twice the normal adult requirement from four to fourteen months of age in two to three feedings. When switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to help make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.Prepared in our Freshpet® kitchens

View all Wet Dog Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here