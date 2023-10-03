John Frieda Frizz Ease Weightless Soothing Creme 100Ml

J/F FRIZZ EASE WEIGHTLESS STHNG CREME 100ML

John Frieda's Frizz Ease Weightless Wonder Crème smooths and replenishes fine, thin hair, while protecting against frizz. This featherlight hair smoothing cream provides instant, lightweight frizz control. Expertly-formulated with aloe vera and enriched with vitamins, and formulated to smooth fine, thin frizzy hair, without unwanted weight. Apply this hair styling cream to wet hair before styling, or on dry, styled hair for touch-ups to keep hair smooth and frizz free.

- Lightweight frizz control and smoothness - Designed for fine and thin, frizzy hair - For use on wet or dry hair - Vegan-friendly

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Ceteareth-20, Stearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Propylene Glycol, Phenyl Trimethicone, Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Dimethiconol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Quaternium-91, Cetrimonium Methosulfate, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Diazolidinyl Urea, lodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Phenoxyethanol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage