Sacla Vegan Artichoke Pasta Sauce 190G
New
Product Description
- Artichoke Pasta Sauce
- Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
- Dress, don't drown. That's the way we Italians believe pasta should be served. You'll discover this rustic Artichoke Pasta Sauce recipe perfectly covers every piece of pasta with a smooth sauce and pieces of chunky artichoke.
- For a traditional Italian meal, experiment in the kitchen with our pea, broad bean and mozzarella pasta recipe. Only cook your pasta until it's al dente - that little bite gives it that extra bit of authenticity.
- The Italian way
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Vegan
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Artichokes (62%), Sunflower Seed Oil, White Wine, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion, Apple Juice Concentrate, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Dried Parsley, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- We use Nuts in our factory
Storage
Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Warnings
- If safety button on cap is up do not use.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1082kJ/262kcal
|Fat
|23g
|of which Saturates
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|of which Sugars
|1.6g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|Protein
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.70g
Safety information
