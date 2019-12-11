By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Brandy Flavour Sauce 465G

£ 1.00
£0.22/100g

New

Per 115g portion
  • Energy429kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars13.7g
    15%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 373kJ/88kcal

Product Description

  • Brandy Flavour Sauce
  • Original Custard Since 1837
  • Bird's® was established in 1837 and loved by generations ever since. Bird's Desserts are made and served in millions of homes where they are at the heart of a good family Christmas.
  • The original homemade taste
  • Made with real brandy
  • Ready to pour
  • Tastes delicious hot or cold
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 465g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Brandy (1.5%), Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Flavouring, Total Milk Content 73%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Top of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Makes 4 Portions
All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking time accordingly. After heating please handle with care.

Hob
Instructions: 1 Empty contents of the carton into a saucepan.
2 Heat gently stirring frequently, do not boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • You Make it Special
  • Bird's Brandy Flavour Sauce is delicious served hot with mince pies, steamed pudding, fruit or mincemeat tarts and Christmas Pudding.
  • For a stronger flavour, add a little extra Brandy to the sauce.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Bird's Careline:
  • Consumer Services
  • UK - 0800 0327111
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • (Your call may be recorded)
  • Freepost Premier Foods,
  • Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

465g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 115g portion
Energy 373kJ/88kcal429kJ/101kcal
Fat 1.4g1.6g
of which Saturates0.8g0.9g
Carbohydrate 16.2g18.6g
of which Sugars11.9g13.7g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 2.7g3.1g
Salt 0.13g0.15g
This pack contains 4 portions--

