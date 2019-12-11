Birds Brandy Flavour Sauce 465G
Product Description
- Brandy Flavour Sauce
- Original Custard Since 1837
- Bird's® was established in 1837 and loved by generations ever since. Bird's Desserts are made and served in millions of homes where they are at the heart of a good family Christmas.
- The original homemade taste
- Made with real brandy
- Ready to pour
- Tastes delicious hot or cold
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 465g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Brandy (1.5%), Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Flavouring, Total Milk Content 73%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Top of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Makes 4 Portions
All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking time accordingly. After heating please handle with care.
Hob
Instructions: 1 Empty contents of the carton into a saucepan.
2 Heat gently stirring frequently, do not boil.
Preparation and Usage
- You Make it Special
- Bird's Brandy Flavour Sauce is delicious served hot with mince pies, steamed pudding, fruit or mincemeat tarts and Christmas Pudding.
- For a stronger flavour, add a little extra Brandy to the sauce.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Bird's Careline:
- Consumer Services
- UK - 0800 0327111
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- (Your call may be recorded)
- Freepost Premier Foods,
- Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
465g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 115g portion
|Energy
|373kJ/88kcal
|429kJ/101kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|18.6g
|of which Sugars
|11.9g
|13.7g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.7g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.15g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
