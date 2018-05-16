Wicked Kitchen Mazin Mango Sauce 250Ml
New
Product Description
- Mango, lime and turmeric sauce with chilli flakes.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Mango Purée (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lime Juice (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Comminuted Lemon, Salt, Red Pepper, Dried Onion, Turmeric Powder, Dried Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Chilli Flakes, Paprika, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Ginger, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Mint
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.For best before end: see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake gently before use.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100ml
|As sold One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|756kJ
|113kJ
|-
|180kcal
|27kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|0.9g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|31.2g
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|29.0g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.2g
