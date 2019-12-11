By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fruit Shoot Apple & Berry Kids Juice Drink 8 X 200Ml

Fruit Shoot Apple & Berry Kids Juice Drink 8 X 200Ml
£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Per 200ml:
  • Energy44kJ 10kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 22kJ/5kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Apple and Berry Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins.
  • Made with real fruit
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 1.6l
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 10%, Blackcurrant 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, Biotin)

Storage

Store out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Open by hand. Don't refill bottle. Shake before opening.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings of 200ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Cap contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Engagement team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.fruitshoot.com and email us.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

8 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy22kJ/5kcal
Carbohydrate1.1g
of which Sugars1.1g
Salt0.01g
Niacin1.20mg (8% RI*)
Vitamin B60.11mg (8% RI*)
Biotin3.75µg (8% RI*)
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Cap contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

