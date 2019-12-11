Fruit Shoot Apple & Berry Kids Juice Drink 8 X 200Ml
- Energy44kJ 10kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 22kJ/5kcal
Product Description
- Low Calorie Apple and Berry Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins.
- Made with real fruit
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 1.6l
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 10%, Blackcurrant 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, Biotin)
Storage
Store out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Open by hand. Don't refill bottle. Shake before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings of 200ml
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Cap contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- Call our Consumer Engagement team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.fruitshoot.com and email us.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
8 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|22kJ/5kcal
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|of which Sugars
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Niacin
|1.20mg (8% RI*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.11mg (8% RI*)
|Biotin
|3.75µg (8% RI*)
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Cap contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
