Tesco Free From Smooth Apricot F/FRAIS 400g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 337kJ
Product Description
- Fermented sweetened smooth soya alternative to fromage frais with apricot purée, enriched with calcium and vitamin D.
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- High in calcium
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Soya Bean (8%), Apricot Purée (6%), Calcium Phosphate, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Pumpkin], Maize Starch, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Pectin), Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yogurt Cultures, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for home freezing. For Use by: see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold 1/5 of a pot (80g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|337kJ
|269kJ
|-
|80kcal
|64kcal
|3%
|Fat
|2.4g
|1.9g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|8.1g
|of which sugars
|9.5g
|7.6g
|8%
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.3g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|1%
|Vitamin D
|1.50µg (30% NRV)
|1.20µg (24% NRV)
|Calcium
|240mg (30% NRV)
|192mg (24% NRV)
|Vitamins/Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
